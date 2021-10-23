TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,652,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,496,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $180,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,509,220,000 after acquiring an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,633,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,731 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 26.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,378,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $888,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,750,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,642,000 after purchasing an additional 233,070 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of TRP opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 86.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

