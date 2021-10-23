Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys Shares of 82,497 Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units (NASDAQ:TRONU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units accounts for about 1.1% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRONU. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,829,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,020,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,537,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,025,000.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Units has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

