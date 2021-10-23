Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Makes New $680,000 Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

