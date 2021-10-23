Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II makes up approximately 3.8% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,409,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,948,000.

NASDAQ SPKB opened at $9.73 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

