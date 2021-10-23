Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 44,000 Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:HCNEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $9,054,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $8,545,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $8,048,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $7,545,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth $5,282,000.

HCNEU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corp. Unit has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

