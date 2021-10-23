Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 1,967 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.4% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $517,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

