Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Sells 22,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,910 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,641 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 441,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 282.7% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 301,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.38.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

