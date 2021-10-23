Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.150-$6.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 billion-$19.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.66 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.52 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

THC stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenet Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 356.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

