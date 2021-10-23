Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $78.00 at SVB Leerink

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.38.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $66.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 204,336 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 84,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

