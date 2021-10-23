Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up to $65.65

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.65, but opened at $68.72. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $66.11, with a volume of 10,951 shares changing hands.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.