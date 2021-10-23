Terex Co. (TEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 17th

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Terex has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Terex has a payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Terex to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of TEX opened at $45.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

