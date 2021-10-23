Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,064,337.50 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $909.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $910.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 32.4% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,231.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 13,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Tesla by 12.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

