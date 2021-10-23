Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 70,410 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Tesla worth $2,412,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Mark Stevens increased its position in shares of Tesla by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,038,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $693,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $15.68 on Friday, hitting $909.68. 22,840,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,078,152. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.11 and a 1-year high of $910.00. The stock has a market cap of $900.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

