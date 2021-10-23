TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. TFI International posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

NYSE:TFII traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.27. 252,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,519. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.09. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $118.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

