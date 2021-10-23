The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

ALL opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.