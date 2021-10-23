The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Plans $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.0275 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

The Blackstone Group has decreased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Blackstone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 111.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect The Blackstone Group to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

Shares of BX opened at $137.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.85.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 35,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, with a total value of $1,434,350.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Blackstone Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.99% of The Blackstone Group worth $1,989,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

