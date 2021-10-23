The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $492.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $564.00 to $492.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $819.81.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $525.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $555.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $868.21. The Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $493.05 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 493.2% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 42.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $86,945,000. 71.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

