The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

