The Force Protocol (FOR) Trading Down 29.9% This Week

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00277298 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars.

