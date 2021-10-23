The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.40 Million

Analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $112.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.70 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $74.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $462.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.79 million to $465.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $546.32 million, with estimates ranging from $530.66 million to $567.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Shares of LOVE traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,087. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

In other The Lovesac news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,908 shares of company stock worth $12,625,145. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

