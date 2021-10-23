The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 749,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $59,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Lovesac by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in The Lovesac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $77.20 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $406,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,908 shares of company stock worth $12,625,145. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

