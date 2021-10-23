The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Mersana Therapeutics worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,152 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after purchasing an additional 820,618 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 711,460 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,301,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN opened at $8.45 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $606.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 295,206.97% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

