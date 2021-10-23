The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stock Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 92.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PMVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $52,782.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,111. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $24.54 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.