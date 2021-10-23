The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 186,852 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In other news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $10.92 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a market capitalization of $855.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 3.33.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $943.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.