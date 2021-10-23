The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,009 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRS. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. Company insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.