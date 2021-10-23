The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $216.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

