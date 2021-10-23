THORChain Price Hits $10.89 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $10.89 or 0.00017729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $161.08 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00105873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.74 or 0.99766331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.43 or 0.06612629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021889 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 225,410,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

