Thore Cash (TCH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $174,252.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $40,961.62 and $174,252.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.77 or 0.00320572 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

