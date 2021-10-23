Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Purchases Shares of 42,300 LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.32 million, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.