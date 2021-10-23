Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Takes Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Professional as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Professional by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Professional by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,078,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 190,538 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in Professional by 447.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 221,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Professional by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Professional during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Professional in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.04. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Professional had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 20.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

