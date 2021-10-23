Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $91,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

