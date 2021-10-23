Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 650 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Discovery by 5,904.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,477,000 after acquiring an additional 27,122,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,965,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after acquiring an additional 996,055 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,053.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,510,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,847 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

