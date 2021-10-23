TokenClub Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.17 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. TokenClub has a market cap of $29.65 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00050707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00207007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00103843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010695 BTC.

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074 . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

