Tokenomy (TEN) Trading Up 20.2% This Week

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0824 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokenomy has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a market cap of $16.48 million and $936,489.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00207041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Tokenomy is a coin. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

