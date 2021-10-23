Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $104.72

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$104.72 and traded as high as C$111.26. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$110.50, with a volume of 126,040 shares traded.

TIH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total transaction of C$86,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,900,276.85. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total value of C$107,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,317,700. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $759,970 in the last three months.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

