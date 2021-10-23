Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $216.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $190.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.48.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $208.21 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day moving average of $189.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.