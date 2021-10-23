Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $134,152.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 60,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 110,710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

