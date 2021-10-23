Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,878.14 ($24.54).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,520 ($19.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,632. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,701.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,790.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total transaction of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

