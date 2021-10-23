Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Declares Dividend of $0.52

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of TRCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 8,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Tri City Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

Get Tri City Bankshares alerts:

Tri City Bankshares Company Profile

Tri City Bankshares Corp. provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates as the holding company for Tri City National Bank. Its services include demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, safe deposit services, direct deposits, notary services, money orders, night depository, traveler’s checks, cashier’s checks, savings bonds and secured and unsecured consumer, commercial, installment, real estate and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.