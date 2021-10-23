Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Declares Dividend of $0.52

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Tri City Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Shares of TRCY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 8,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. Tri City Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $24.75.
Tri City Bankshares Company Profile
Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.