Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.72.

TCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$17.55. 382,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,209. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$10.70 and a 1-year high of C$17.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The firm has a market cap of C$4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.63%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.