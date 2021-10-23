TrustSwap Reaches Market Cap of $107.98 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00001967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $107.98 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00049931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00204547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00102616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

About TrustSwap

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,771 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,496 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

