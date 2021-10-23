Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TCRX. Barclays began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.54.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Silver purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Macbeath purchased 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $30,745.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,659 shares of company stock valued at $97,621.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tscan Therapeutics (TCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.