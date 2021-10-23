Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

