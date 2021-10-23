Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 793 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 846 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $65,537,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Autodesk stock opened at $308.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.