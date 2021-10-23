U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. U.S. Gold has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.40.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

