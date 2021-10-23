Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Up 4.3%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.06. 31,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,469,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.
