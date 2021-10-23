Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Shares Up 4.3%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.06. 31,253 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,469,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UAA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,120,000 after buying an additional 293,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,621,000 after purchasing an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

