Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Up 0.3% This Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $116,233.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00074138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00105680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,047.74 or 1.00056712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,071.08 or 0.06672472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00021788 BTC.

About Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

