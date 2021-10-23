Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.25.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $237.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $239.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 227,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,430 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,214,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $708,555,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.