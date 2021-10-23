Uniper’s (UNPRF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNPRF. Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

