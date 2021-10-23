Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion and approximately $255.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for about $26.95 or 0.00043877 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000434 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 611,643,724 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

